GAA to permit counties bringing in water breaks for club games in August heatwave

THE GAA WILL allow counties to bring water breaks back during club matches around the country this weekend as Met Éireann forecasts high temperatures.

In January the GAA confirmed that water breaks had been removed from match regulations.

One water break per half was introduced in club and inter-county games in 2020 when GAA action resumed amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The change earlier this year was greenlighted by the GAA at a central level and the information relayed in a Covid-19 update for members.

A GAA spokesperson confirmed to The42 this afternoon that while the protocols for club games are agreed on that central level, there will not be an issued created if a county offered water breaks this weekend given the circumstances.

Ordinarily protocols for club games would be agreed centrally but in this instance there wouldn’t be an issue if a county offered this facility.

The CCC of Dublin GAA have announced that a water break of approximately one minute will be facilitated in the 15th minute of each half in all games from tomorrow 12 August to Sunday 14 August, inclusive. The centerpiece of action in Dublin this weekend is the latest round of group games in the county’s senior hurling championship.

A note from Dublin GAA CCC:

Due to the current heatwave, and on an exceptional basis, the CCC has decided that for all games being played this weekend, August 12 to 14th inclusive, there will be a water break (approx 1 minute) at or about the 15th minute of each half of a game — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) August 11, 2022

Tyrone’s CCC have decided that all games will have a water break in each half from today, Thursday 11 August, to Monday 15 August.

The decision will be welcomed by club players as the championship action intensifies at different levels, with the Wexford senior hurling championship reaching the county final stage on Sunday afternoon, a game that is live on TG4 as St Martin’s play Ferns St Aidan’s.

A status yellow temperature warning has been in place since midday for the entire country.

Met Éireann said it will be very warm or hot today, tomorrow and Saturday with maximum temperatures of 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The forecaster has stated with “a high degree of confidence” that heatwave criteria will be met in some parts of the country. A heatwave is when temperatures reach at least 25 degrees on five or more consecutive days at the same location.

This metric looks likely in much of Munster and Leinster.