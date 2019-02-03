This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FAI will hold Extraordinary General Meeting to propose term limits for board members

The move comes in order to comply with Corporate Governance Code set down by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 10:20 PM
30 minutes ago 950 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4475211
FAI Chief Executive John Delaney.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
FAI Chief Executive John Delaney.
FAI Chief Executive John Delaney.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland has confirmed it will propose eight-year term limits for board members at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday.

Should the proposals be accepted it means Honorary Secretary Michael Cody and Honorary Treasurer Eddie Murray will not be eligible for re-election when their current term in office expires in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The move comes in order to comply with Corporate Governance Code set down by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, which set a deadline of 2021 for the initiative to be implemented.

The FAI have also established a Governance Committee, consisting of the company secretary and two external members, which will review the Code and recommend further policies to bring the association in line with its demands.

In addition, six board members, Eamon Naughton, Paraic Treanor, Jim McConnell, Eddie Murray, Donal Conway and Michael Cody will finish their terms in the next four years.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Benzema hot streak continues, but 18-year-old steals the show in Real Madrid win
    Benzema hot streak continues, but 18-year-old steals the show in Real Madrid win
    Pressure is on Manchester City, not Liverpool, insists Guardiola
    'Neymar, don't change a thing!' PSG hit back at poll questioning Brazil star
    IRELAND
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: Ireland's nightmare opening minutes set tone in Dublin defeat
    Analysis: England's kicking class outsmarts Schmidt's Ireland
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    ENGLAND
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie