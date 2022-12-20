Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Fallon Sherrock appears dejected during her match against Ricky Evans.
# Disappointment
Fallon Sherrock crashes out of World Championship
Ricky Evans still admitted his opponent was the better player.
36 minutes ago

FALLON SHERROCK was left to rue a number of missed chances as she lost to Ricky Evans in the first round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Three years after becoming the first female player to win a match, and subsequently, two consecutive matches in the event, Sherrock won the opening set against Evans at Alexandra Palace.

The Women’s World Matchplay winner had four darts at a double to win the third set before busting on five, while she also led 2-0 in the fourth set and missed two darts to win it before Evans took out 107 to seal a 3-1 win.

“I knew it was going to be tough but I didn’t expect it to be that tough,” a relieved Evans told Sky Sports.

“She is so good. The thing is people are cheering because it’s a lady player, they don’t respect how good she is actually at darts. She was the better player in that game.

“I got away with that and I’m so happy to win. I’m chuffed to bits.”

Author
Press Association
