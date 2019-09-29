This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland centre Farrell ruled out of Russia clash due to concussion

Jordi Murphy is due to join the squad in Kobe tomorrow and play on Thursday.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Kobe
By Murray Kinsella Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 10:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,911 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4829558

CHRIS FARRELL has been ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup clash with Russia in Kobe on Thursday after suffering a concussion during the shock defeat to Japan yesterday.

The Munster centre was replaced after 60 minutes of the 19-12 loss in Shizuoka, with Jordan Larmour sent on in midfield alongside Garry Ringrose.

chris-farrell-tackled-by-keita-inagaki Chris Farrell was forced off in the second half of Ireland's defeat. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

And Farrell will not recover from his concussion in time to feature against the Russians as Ireland look to bounce back from yesterday’s upset.

With Robbie Henshaw’s availability remaining unclear as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, Ireland could be short on midfield options this weekend.

Bundee Aki and Ringrose are both fit, although Schmidt may need to call on Larmour’s versatility again if Henshaw is remains sidelined. 

“Robbie ran really well yesterday but we’ll obviously have to take a view on his selection when we get back to training tomorrow,” said Ireland assistant coach Simon Easterby in Kobe today. “But he’s doing really well, we’re really pleased with his progress.” 

Fullback Rob Kearney, who failed his HIA1 during yesterday’s game, has passed HIA2 since and would be available for Thursday’s clash with Russia if he passes HIA3.

Tadhg Furlong, meanwhile, passed his HIA1 during the Japan defeat and returned to play afterwards.

Farrell being sidelined follows hot on the heels of the blow of losing number eight Jack Conan to a foot fracture, the Leinster man having departed home to Ireland as Jordi Murphy travels in Japan to take his place.

jack-conan-celebrates-winning Jack Conan has departed home to Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Murphy will arrive in Tokyo this evening before joining Schmidt’s squad in Kobe tomorrow. He is likely to come straight into the starting XV for Thursday’s clash with Russia.

“Unfortunately, Jack Conan had to leave and it’s a real blow,” said Easterby. “I think he has come on hugely in the last 12 months, not just at provincial level but at international level.

“He’s a quality rugby player who can break the game up. He’s a bit of a freak with the ball in hand so it’s a real loss to the group, but we are very fortunate that Jordi Murphy will be joining us. He gives us great coverage, he’s been in the squad for a number of years, and he has played in some big games.

“He can cover every position in the back row, which obviously gives us a good deal of flexibility across that back row with things starting to ramp up a little bit.

“As we go through the tournament, guys will pick up bumps and niggles. It’s great to have Jordi coming in and he’ll slot straight in this week.” 

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Kobe
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

