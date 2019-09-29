This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 29 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Confirmed: Jordi Murphy replaces Jack Conan in Ireland's World Cup squad

The Ulster back row will arrive in Japan today.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Hamamatsu
By Murray Kinsella Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 3:16 AM
58 minutes ago 397 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4829363

IRELAND HAVE OFFICIALLY confirmed that Jordi Murphy will join their 31-man World Cup squad in place of the injured Jack Conan.

With Leinster number eight Conan flying home after fracturing his foot, Ulster back row Murphy will arrive into Japan today to link up with Joe Schmidt’s squad in Kobe.

Conan played just one game in this World Cup, impressing in a 62-minute spell off the bench against Scotland, and has now been forced to depart early.

jordi-murphy Murphy will arrive into Japan today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Murphy was pulled from Ulster’s Pro14 fixture on Friday night and is now en route to Japan.

The 28-year-old was among the most unlucky players to miss out on making Ireland’s original 31-man squad, and he will arrive in Japan with plenty of international experience in tow, having been capped 29 times and featured at the last World Cup.

Murphy has played across the back row positions for Ireland and seems likely to be pitched straight into action on Thursday as Schmidt’s men look to record a convincing win against Russia in Kobe, having been shocked by Japan last night.

The loss of Conan is likely to be keenly felt, however, leaving Ireland with one specialist number eight in the shape of CJ Stander.

Murphy joins Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Rhys Ruddock, Stander, and Tadhg Beirne as Schmidt’s options in the back row in Japan. 

The loss of Conan adds to the pre-World Cup injury blows to Dan Leavy and Sean O’Brien.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Hamamatsu
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie