Murphy set to join Ireland squad as Conan ruled out with foot fracture

JORDI MURPHY IS set to join Ireland’s World Cup squad after Jack Conan was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a fractured foot.

Ulster back row Murphy was withdrawn from his province’s Pro14 fixture last night and while Joe Schmidt insisted Ireland have not made a decision on Conan’s replacement, Murphy is now set to make his way to Japan.

Jack Conan is heading home. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Leinster number eight Conan impressed off the bench against Scotland last weekend but was sporting a moon boot day before Ireland’s shock defeat to Japan, having suffered an injury in training this week.

Schmidt confirmed a foot fracture for Conan at Ecopa Stadium this evening.

The versatile Murphy was unlucky to miss out on making Ireland’s original 31-man World Cup squad but now looks likely to hav his opportunity in Japan.

However, the loss of Conan is another big blow for Joe Schmidt’s squad after the massive upset defeat to Japan.

More to follow…