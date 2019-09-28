This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 28 September, 2019
Murphy set to join Ireland squad as Conan ruled out with foot fracture

Joe Schmidt’s squad have been hit with another injury blow.

Murray Kinsella Reports from Ecopa Stadium
By Murray Kinsella Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 10:51 AM
JORDI MURPHY IS set to join Ireland’s World Cup squad after Jack Conan was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a fractured foot.

Ulster back row Murphy was withdrawn from his province’s Pro14 fixture last night and while Joe Schmidt insisted Ireland have not made a decision on Conan’s replacement, Murphy is now set to make his way to Japan.

jack-conan Jack Conan is heading home. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Leinster number eight Conan impressed off the bench against Scotland last weekend but was sporting a moon boot day before Ireland’s shock defeat to Japan, having suffered an injury in training this week.

Schmidt confirmed a foot fracture for Conan at Ecopa Stadium this evening.

The versatile Murphy was unlucky to miss out on making Ireland’s original 31-man World Cup squad but now looks likely to hav his opportunity in Japan.

However, the loss of Conan is another big blow for Joe Schmidt’s squad after the massive upset defeat to Japan.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella  / Reports from Ecopa Stadium
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

