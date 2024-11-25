Ireland weigh up 'selection headaches' ahead of clash with Wallabies

AS AUSTRALIA LOOK for one final big effort at the end of their 13-Test season, Ireland believe they’re still tuning up.

Ireland’s disappointing defeat to New Zealand was followed by a victory over Argentina with a performance that wasn’t quite what Andy Farrell hoped for. The eight-try win over Fiji last weekend was a more complete showing but Ireland appreciate that the indiscipline visitors gave them many chances to prosper.

Still, Farrell’s men believe that they are poised to deliver their best display of this autumn window as Irish rugby celebrates its 150th anniversary this Saturday in Dublin.

It’s easy to gloss over that celebration but Farrell is big on the story behind the green jersey.

“We do a lot of work on understanding our history and what it means,” said Farrell after his side’s win over Fiji.

“For us to have a flow of 150 years, it’s a special moment for all of us involved who love Irish rugby. On top of that, the shirt’s lovely as well! The shirt’s great.”

It’s also Farrell’s final game in charge of Ireland before he becomes the British and Irish Lions head coach, meaning he won’t be at the helm for Ireland again until the 2025 autumn Tests.

Farrell reiterated that the only thing that matters to him right now is this week against the Wallabies.

That it’s Farrell’s former boss Schmidt in charge of the Wallabies makes it all the more intriguing. Schmidt was in the All Blacks camp last year when they beat Ireland in the World Cup quarter-finals, with several of the Kiwi scores heavily influenced by Schmidt.

“He’s been very quiet actually,” said Farrell when asked if he’s been in touch with Schmidt.

“He’s been busy. I’m sure when he lands over here we’ll touch base.”

The Wallabies were beaten by Scotland yesterday. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

The Wallabies were disappointed yesterday as they failed to fully get going in a 27-13 defeat to Scotland. With a six-day turnaround this week, they need to tighten up their defensive effort after being cut apart by the Scots on several occasions.

The big injury concern from that game is new centre Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who was forced off in the first half with a wrist injury. The star NRL convert is a doubt for the Ireland game, while the Wallabies missed hooker Matt Faessler who was absent yesterday due to a calf injury.

At this stage of the year, Schmidt will need to generate maximum energy from his players, but Farrell believes his own team have much more to deliver on Saturday.

It helps that the seven players he brought into the Ireland team against Fiji played well. Youngsters like Gus McCarthy, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne, and Cormac Izuchuku took their chances, while the returning Craig Casey, Bundee Aki, and Jacob Stockdale impressed.

Farrell admitted that the injuries for Osborne and Stockdale didn’t look good but the Ireland boss will still have some big selection calls to confirm when he names his matchday 23 on Thursday.

“It’s good, it’s exactly what we want,” said Farrell of the decisions.

“We’ve got a big game coming up, it’s what you’d hope for. If it was easy with a big game coming up, then it would probably mean your squad’s not in good health.”

Hugo Keenan would have been expected to return at fullback even if Osborne hadn’t been injured, while James Lowe looks sure to come back in on the left wing.

Aki and Robbie Henshaw were outstanding as the centre pairing against Fiji so Farrell must decide whether to bring Garry Ringrose back into the starting XV or perhaps use him on the bench.

Tadhg Beirne shone in the second row on Saturday. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Jamison Gibson-Park will be favourite to start at scrum-half but Casey put his hand up for a bench role, even if Conor Murray did well as a stand-in wing amid injuries against the Fijians.

Jack Crowley is the incumbent as first-choice out-half and has lots of credit in the bank but Farrell indicated that 21-year-old Prendergast had put his hand up to be in the mix at number 10 against the Wallabies.

“Yeah, but we’ll do what’s right for the team,” said Farrell. “That’s what we have to do.

“He played really well. Jack did as well, didn’t he, the other day [against Argentina], so we’ve a few selection headaches, that’s for sure.”

Tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong will hope to get back from his hamstring injury for a first appearance in this autumn window, while Rónan Kelleher will be expected to join Andrew Porter in the starting front row.

Captain Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flier seem locked in as back row picks, but the rest of the back five will be interesting. Tadhg Beirne has a more obvious impact for Ireland as a lock, so Farrell could use one of Joe McCarthy or James Ryan off the bench if he opts against shifting Beirne back to the number six shirt.

Izuchukwu started at blindside against Fiji and did well, while Ryan Baird and Cian Prendergast are options there. The most experienced candidate for that jersey is Peter O’Mahony, who would love a chance to show he’s still got lots to offer.

And having gone with a 5/3 bench split for the three autumn Tests so far, Farrell must decide whether to stick with it or revert to the 6/2 split he used several times earlier this year.

A fun week awaits.