Give your dad the gift he deserves this Father’s Day with a membership of The42

By The42 Team Friday 18 Jun 2021, 11:40 AM
HE MIGHT HAVE taught you how to kick at goal, where to park in Thurles on match day or the words to Put ‘Em Under Pressure.

If your dad is passionate about Irish sport, we’ve got the Father’s Day gift for you… and him. 

Through our new gifting scheme, you can send your father an annual membership of The42, gifting him a year of extra podcasts, newsletters, events and much more. 

Our ever-growing community of supporters enjoy access to exclusive podcasts like Rugby Weekly Extra each Monday with Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella, The Football Family led by Paul Dollery and guests, Behind The Lines – the sports writing podcast — with Gavin Cooney, Shane Keegan’s coaching series How To Win At Dominoes and loads more. 

Members also enjoy access to the hugely-engaged WhatsApp groups that help power our shows and are a place for lively conversation and debate. 

Our staff send insider newsletters to supporters throughout the week and we regularly have member-only events — like last week’s really enjoyable open Zoom call with James Richardson, for example.  

And as well as those benefit — and more — your membership helps support independent Irish sports journalism and secures the future of your favourite sports news outlet… that’s us, The42

If you think your father would enjoy any or all of that for the next 365 days, the annual membership — normally offered at a price of €42 — is available with a fiver off over the next 48 hours with this discount code at checkout: RUGBYPOD 

Learn more about membership here and get your dad a gift he’ll find more useful than another pair of socks.  

