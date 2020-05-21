This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 21 May, 2020
FC Seoul handed record fine for using sex dolls to fill stands

The club had ‘deeply humiliated and hurt women fans and damaged the integrity of the league’, a statement from the K-League reads.

By AFP Thursday 21 May 2020, 11:38 AM
1 hour ago 1,380 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5104431
The dolls in FC Seoul's stadium.
Image: Ryu Young-suk
The dolls in FC Seoul's stadium.
The dolls in FC Seoul's stadium.
Image: Ryu Young-suk

SOUTH KOREA’S FC Seoul were fined a record 100 million won (€74,000) for using sex dolls to fill seats at a match held behind closed doors, with K-League officials saying the football club had “deeply humiliated women fans”.

With spectators barred because of the coronavirus, FC Seoul came under fire after dozens of dolls wearing T-shirts or holding placards with the logo of a sex-toy seller appeared at Sunday’s game.

The incident made headlines around the world.

After reviewing the case, the K-League accepted FC Seoul’s claim that it did not know the mannequins were sex toys, but said it “could have easily recognised their use using common sense and experience”.

The controversy over this ‘real doll’ incident has deeply humiliated and hurt women fans (and) damaged the integrity of the league,” it said in a statement late Wednesday, handing down the largest fine in its 38-year-history.

FC Seoul accepted the decision, apologised and promised to prevent a repeat.

Reports say a mannequin distributor approached the K-league offering to provide its products to fill empty stands for free, and was introduced to FC Seoul.

The team said it had asked the police to investigate the provider.

The K-league’s new season kicked off without spectators on 8 May after being postponed for more than two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs have used cardboard cutouts, placards and banners to fill up the stands, but fans were not impressed with the sex dolls.

© – AFP 2020

AFP

