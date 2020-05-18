This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
South Korean club apologises after being accused of using sex dolls to fill empty stadium

FC Seoul are sorry for causing ‘deep concern’, but claim that they ordered ‘premium mannequins’.

By AFP Monday 18 May 2020, 10:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,833 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5101463

south-korea-soccer-sex-dolls A picture of the dolls in the stands at FC Seoul's game. Source: Ryu Young-suk

ONE OF SOUTH Korea’s top football clubs has apologised for causing “deep concern” after being accused of using sex dolls to fill empty seats at a weekend game.

FC Seoul insisted that they had ordered “premium mannequins” — used in the absence of fans as they are banned because of the coronavirus — which have “no connection to sex toys”.

However, fans watching the match on television spotted that some of the artificial spectators, deployed for Sunday’s game against Gwangju FC, wore t-shirts with the logo of SoloS, a sex toy seller, as well as some x-rated websites.

This despite the fact that pornography is illegal in South Korea. 

The K-League is one of the few leagues being played at the moment, having kicked off the season on 8 May. 

FC Seoul won the game 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Chan-Hee Han.

© – AFP 2020 with additional reporting from Ben Blake

