South Korean club apologises after being accused of using sex dolls to fill empty stadium

A picture of the dolls in the stands at FC Seoul's game. Source: Ryu Young-suk

ONE OF SOUTH Korea’s top football clubs has apologised for causing “deep concern” after being accused of using sex dolls to fill empty seats at a weekend game.

FC Seoul insisted that they had ordered “premium mannequins” — used in the absence of fans as they are banned because of the coronavirus — which have “no connection to sex toys”.

However, fans watching the match on television spotted that some of the artificial spectators, deployed for Sunday’s game against Gwangju FC, wore t-shirts with the logo of SoloS, a sex toy seller, as well as some x-rated websites.

This despite the fact that pornography is illegal in South Korea.

The K-League is one of the few leagues being played at the moment, having kicked off the season on 8 May.

FC Seoul won the game 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Chan-Hee Han.

