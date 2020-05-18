South Korean club apologises after being accused of using sex dolls to fill empty stadium

ONE OF SOUTH Korea’s top football clubs has apologised for causing “deep concern” after being accused of using sex dolls to fill empty seats at a weekend game.
FC Seoul insisted that they had ordered “premium mannequins” — used in the absence of fans as they are banned because of the coronavirus — which have “no connection to sex toys”.
However, fans watching the match on television spotted that some of the artificial spectators, deployed for Sunday’s game against Gwangju FC, wore t-shirts with the logo of SoloS, a sex toy seller, as well as some x-rated websites.
This despite the fact that pornography is illegal in South Korea.
The K-League is one of the few leagues being played at the moment, having kicked off the season on 8 May.
FC Seoul won the game 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Chan-Hee Han.
