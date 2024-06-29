Advertisement
Lamont Roach [file photo]. Alamy Stock Photo
Tyrone's Feargal McCrory loses out in WBA super-featherweight title bid

McCrory suffered an eighth-round stoppage defeat to champion Lamont Roach.
11.32am, 29 Jun 2024
TYRONE’S FEARGAL MCRORY was defeated in his bid to become WBA super-featherweight champion after he suffered an eighth-round stoppage defeat to Lamont Roach in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Fighting in the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington DC, McRory’s corner pulled him from the fight in the eighth round after a brave display which saw him rally back from five knockdowns.

He continued to battle, looking particularly promising in the fifth round and also landing an uppercut strike in the sixth. But he eventually succumbed as Roach took control and forced the TKO.

