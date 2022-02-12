Fears allayed after Irish Serie A-bound youngster suffers injury

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC boss Tim Clancy played down concerns regarding James Abankwah after the teenage defender went off injured during last night’s President’s Cup clash against Shamrock Rovers.

The 18-year-old signed for Udinese in the off-season but has been loaned back to Pat’s until July primarily so he can complete his Leaving Certificate and gain further first-team experience in the Premier Division.

Abankwah started last night’s game at Tallaght Stadium and was an impressive, commanding presence at the back during his time on the field.

However, the youngster’s night ended prematurely, as he picked up a knock while making a last-ditch sliding tackle to deny a possible goal.

Having hobbled back onto the pitch, Abankwah was withdrawn moments later as 14 minutes remained on the clock.

Advertisement

Afterwards, Clancy said he was not overly concerned as a result of the setback. Asked whether the injury was serious, the manager replied: “No, he got raked in the achilles and it was a bit sore. When the set-piece was taken, you could see he was limping again and it was just more precautionary. When he came off, he actually said he was fine.”

The Pat’s boss added that he was impressed generally with the youngster’s performance.

“James has shown again there tonight for a kid that’s just turned 18, and obviously he’s got a big move to Serie A, it shows his quality there and over the next five months, we’re going to see James develop and keep getting better and better, and that’s the reason why [Udinese] have invested heavily in him. The sky’s the limit for James and his career.”

In the first half, in particular, Clancy’s side were on top, missing a few gilt-edged chances before finally taking a deserved lead in the second period through an Eoin Doyle tap-in, after Jamie Lennon’s initial shot was saved.

Yet an improved second-half display saw the Hoops get back into the game and ultimately, prevail on penalties, with Chris Forrester the only one of the 10 takers to see his spot-kick saved.

“A lot of positives to take from the game,” Clancy said. “When you’re starting the season off and coming to the home of the champions of the last two seasons, the quality they have and what they’ve shown in the last few years, I think they were very good tonight in the game. If we were a little bit better and had more quality in the final third, I think we possibly might have won the game.

“We’re looking at things and we’re only a new squad together. There’s a lot of continuity and you can see that they all know each other. We’re still in the early phase of that, getting to know each other.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Myself and the staff have to accelerate the process probably a little bit because there is a lot of turnover in this pre-season, and obviously new management and staff coming in as well, the fellas that were there with Alan [Mathews], Sean [O'Connor] and PJ [Pat Jennings]. So it’s going to take a few games but again I think we’re going to get stronger as each game goes by and certainly tonight is something we can build on.”

The Saints included six of their off-season recruits in the starting XI. Eoin Doyle, who joined the club from Bolton recently, scored the opening goal with a close-range finish, while his namesake Mark also caught the eye.

“I know Mark very well,” Clancy says. “I’ve managed him for the last four years [at Drogheda]. He’s another one that will get goals. He missed a few chances first half that was not like him but again, he gets himself in the positions and he offers a hell of a lot more than just goals.”

One player, however, who won’t be fully satisfied with his debut is Joseph Anang. The 21-year-old West Ham loanee could not save any of Rovers’ penalties, while he also spilt Neil Farrugia’s cross, which allowed Ronan Finn to convert the equaliser.

With Liverpool goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš having proved an immensely successful loan purchase last season, Anang has big shoes to fill, but Clancy is backing the youngster to recover from his mistake.

“Listen, there were lads at the other end of the pitch where the final ball went too far ahead, centre-backs might let things bounce, whatever else, so it just happens to be when a ‘keeper isn’t clean with the hands that you get punished. It was the same at the far end, Eoin [Doyle] followed in Alan Mannus’ save and we got the goal, so both goals were very similar, both ‘keepers at different ends of their career.”