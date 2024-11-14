'I love Ireland. Many milestones in my life happened here'

THE ARGENTINA TEAM bus was parked right outside the main entrance of their Dublin hotel yesterday morning, getting a touch up ahead of tomorrow’s Aviva Stadium showdown with Ireland.

Inside the hotel, there weren’t many members of the Pumas’ squad knocking around but there was still plenty of activity given the Finland soccer team are also booked in ahead of their Nations League meeting with Ireland in Dublin tonight.

A couple of Finland tracksuits could be spotted in the halls as we searched for the room that would host Argentina’s pre-match press conference, and as we made our way to the lower floor Felipe Contepomi ducked inside to change from his jeans into the official team gear. Contepomi has had a busy couple of days in Dublin as he catches up with old friends ahead of his first encounter with Ireland as a coach, already finding time to meet up with Leinster boss Leo Cullen.

Contepomi only left these parts in 2022 following four years on the Leinster coaching ticket. Before that, he lined out 116 times for Leinster, winning a Heineken Cup and Celtic League during a highly influential playing career with the province. His ties to Ireland are strong, and stretch far beyond playing rugby.

“I love Dublin, and Ireland,” said Contepomi, speaking to the Irish media after conducting the opening part of his press briefing in Spanish.

“I’ve got one son and a daughter who were born in Ireland. Unluckily they are not Irish because of the rules or whatever, but many milestones in my life happened here in Ireland, definitely.

Contepomi was part of Leinster's Heineken Cup winning squad in 2009.

“I spent 10 years here. It’s a lot of my adulthood. I’m 47 so say from 17 to here, 10 years is a third of my life in Dublin, so that’s a lot, and I’m grateful. I’ve got really good memories, fond memories.”

Contepomi is proud of his time here but also proud of the latest chapter in his career. The former Leinster out-half joined Argentina as an assistant coach ahead of the 2023 World Cup and succeeded Michael Cheika following the tournament.

His first season at the wheel has brought plenty of promise, includings wins against France, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. Yet results only tell part of the story and yesterday Contepomi was more interested in keeping the focus on performance. Their September win over the Springboks was eye-catching, but Contepomi highlighted that had Manie Libbok not missed a late penalty, the narrative around Argentina that day would have a different spin.

Still, there has been plenty to excite Argentina supporters. They might not pack the same bite up front as old, but there remains huge talent across their electric backline. The return of flanker Pablo Matera following suspension is also significant as the Pumas chase a first ever win in Dublin, fresh from a 50-18 thumping of Italy. That Ireland are hurting from defeat to New Zealand adds a further level of intrigue. If Argentina were to make history, perhaps this is the opportune time to strike?

“We know it’s a slim opportunity, but it’s there. Every game starts from zero. What happened in the last game is nothing to do with what’s going to happen on Friday.

“Ireland are not a bad team from one game to another and we are not a great team because we played one great game, we are only building our team, we have done some good things, we have a lot of things to improve and Ireland probably have things that they would like to get right on Friday.

“So it’s going to be a massive challenge and we know what we are coming up against.”

Contepomi on the training pitch this week.

Contepomi knows better than most given he worked closely with so many of this Ireland squad. Eleven of Ireland’s starting XV were involved with Leinster while he was backs coach.

“Maybe that could have been an advantage if I could have played,” Contepomi said.



“You can know the players and I’ve coached them, but it’s our players who need to go and do their homework and know who they are playing against. And they know that, because you can see them week-in, week-out with Leinster, in Europe and at international level.

“So I don’t know if it’s an advantage [to have coached some of the Ireland players]. It’s the same way as those players know how I think as well, so it works both ways. I wouldn’t put it as an advantage, it’s just something that I try to transmit what I know from Irish culture and Irish rugby and from some of the players, but at the end of the day it’s the individual and collective preparation that can make the difference.”

Then there’s the Ireland coaching set-up, with Contepomi’s old teammate, Johnny Sexton, now working with Andy Farrell’s squad in a part-time coaching capacity.

“I think it is great for rugby, for him and for Ireland to have him around.

He is a brilliant rugby brain and if he can transmit to the players what he could do on the pitch, only 10% of what he could do, it would be great for any player.

“I think he is a brilliant rugby brain and I am glad for him. I am still in contact. I know that he can give a lot from the outside, but even now on the half inside but not on the pitch, he can give a lot to Irish rugby.”

Following tomorrow’s game Argentina have one more November fixture away to France before signing off for the season, with Contepomi joking that he’s saved Sexton’s recently-released autobiography for the beach.

A strong end to this international window will ensure he can put the feet up and enjoy the break.

