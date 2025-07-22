The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
O'Dowda on target as Robbie Keane's Ferencváros win Champions League qualifier
ROBBIE KEANE’S FERENCVÁROS came from behind to win their Champions League qualifier against FC Noah of Armenia this evening.
The Hungarian side won 2-1 on the road at Kotaik Stadium, Abovyan.
Callum O’Dowda equalised for Ferencváros in the 45th minute, the Ireland international cancelling out an own goal from team-mate Stefan Gartenmann 10 minutes earlier.
The 30-year-old left-sided player headed home on his Champions League debut:
Barnabás Varga scored what proved to be the winner in the 49th minute, and Ferencváros held on for victory despite Ibrahim Cissé’s 82nd-minute sending-off.
O’Dowda played the full game for his new club, whom he joined from Cardiff City earlier this month. He previously worked alongside Keane in the Ireland set-up.
