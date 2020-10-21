McFadden set for last hurrah with the Barbarians against England on Sunday

McFadden is in the Barbarians squad.

FORMER IRELAND AND Leinster wing Fergus McFadden is set to bow out of professional rugby by playing for the Barbarians against England on Sunday.

The 34-year-old is hanging his boots up after leaving his native Leinster but has been called up by the famous invitational side for this weekend’s non-Test match clash with Eddie Jones’ outfit.

McFadden has been confirmed as part of Vern Cotter’s squad for the clash at Twickenham on Sunday [KO 2pm, Sky Sports Arena].

Joining the Irishman in the Barbarians squad is former England captain Chris Robshaw, who will soon move to the US after signing for San Diego Legion in Major League Rugby.

There is a large Saracens contingent in the BaaBaas squad, including former England scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth, ex-Scotland internationalists Sean Maitland and Tim Swinson, promising youngsters Manu Vunipola and Joel Kpoku, and Irish-qualified centre Dom Morris.

Several Fijian players are involved, while English youngsters Simon Kerrod and Tom de Glanville have also been included having recently trained with Jones’ England squad.

For his part, Jones is without Exeter, Wasps and Bristol players but has still named a strong squad including Saracens men Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, and the Vunipola brothers.

Barbarians squad:

Forwards: Calum Clark, Christopher Eves, Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Simon Kerrod, Joel Kpoku, Rusiate Nasove, Manu Ratuniyarawa, Chris Robshaw, Tim Swinson, Tom Woolstencroft, Jackson Wray.

Backs: Tom de Glanville, Simone Kuruvoli, Alex Lewington, Sean Maitland, Fergus McFadden, Dom Morris, Juan Pablo Socino, Serupepli Vularika, Manu Vunipola, Richard Wigglesworth.

England squad:

Forwards: Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje, Alex Moon, Beno Obano, David Ribbans, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Mark Wilson.

Backs: Ali Crossdale, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Piers Francis, George Ford, George Furbank, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Ollie Lawrence, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Ollie Thorley, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.