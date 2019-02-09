Late brace of points sees Fermanagh edge out Kildare to pick up first league win

Fermanagh 0-8

Kildare 0-6

Robert Cribbin reports from Enniskillen

FERMANAGH GRABBED THEIR opening victory in the Allianz League with a hard fought victory over Kildare in Enniskillen this evening.

Fermanagh almost led for the entirety of the game as their defensive game plan broke Kildare down who only scored one point from play throughout.

After two previous draws the win enables Rory Gallagher’s men to leapfrog Kildare in the League table and they can now go into the two-week break on a high.

Fermanagh opened up in style as they kicked the first three points with Sean Quigley, Ryan Jones and Conall Jones all on target.

Kildare battled back with a brace of Adam Tyrrell frees and a Fergal Conway effort from play but Fermanagh maintained the interval advantage with Quigley and Eoin Donnelly on the money.

The 0-5 to 0-3 half-time lead was cut down at the start of the second half with points from Conway and Neil Flynn either side of a Quigley effort deadlocking the teams entering the final ten minutes.

Kildare looked primed to strike for home from there but the opposite occurred as Fermanagh half back Ultan Helm had a shot well saved by Mark Donnellan but the vital scores soon duly came as Ryan Lyons kicked a brace of efforts late on to put the seal on the victory.

A bad night for Kildare was made all the worse by the red card of Ben McCormack in stoppage time on a second yellow card and they must now go home and lick their wounds while Fermanagh maintain their unbeaten record.

In Division 3, Down secured a narrow one-point win over Westmeath after Jerome Johnston slotted over a decisive free in the 73rd minute.

Paddy Tally’s side managed to achieve the result despite playing much of the game without Pat Havern, who was dismissed with a red card.

The result sees the Ulster side move up top spot in Division 3 ahead of the games that are down for decision on Sunday.

Division 2 result

Fermanagh 0-8 Kildare 0-6

Division 3 result

Down 0-10 Westmeath 0-9

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

Scorers for Fermanagh: Sean Quigley 0-3 (0-3fs), Ryan Lyons 0-2, Conall Jones 0-1, Ryan Jones 0-1, Eoin Donnelly 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: Adam Tyrrell 0-2 (0-2fs), Neil Flynn 0-2 (0-2f), Fergal Conway 0-2 (0-1mf).

Fermanagh

1. Thomas Treacey (Devenish)

4. Kane Connor (Beal na Leice)

3. Lee Cullen (Beal na Leice)

2. Johnny Cassidy ( Inis Ceithleann)

6. James McMahon (Roslea)

12. Aidan Breen (Tempo)

5. Ultan Kelm (Errin Gaels)

8. Eoin Donnelly ( Coa O’Dwyers)

14. Conall Jones (Derrygonelly)

10. Ryan Jones (Errin Gaels)

9. Ryan Jones (Derrygonnelly)

13. Daniel Teague ( Droichead Mhig Uidir)

7. Ciaran Corrigan (Droichead Mhig Uidir)

11. Declan McCusker (St.Josephs)

15. Sean Quigley (Roslea)

Subs:

23. Tom Clarke for Eoin Donnelly (20)

25. Paul McCusker (St.Josephs) for Daniel Teague (37)

19. Eamonn McHugh for Kane Connor (40)

22. Shane McGuillion for Tom Clarke (44)

26. Kevin McDonald for Ultan Kelm (60)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Mark Dempsey (Moorefield)

3. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

4. David Hyland (Athy)

5. James Murray (Moorefield)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)

7. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

10. David Slattery (Confey)

11. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

12. Conor Hartley (Sarsfields)

13. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)

14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)

15. Neil Flynn (Maynooth)

Subs:

Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague) for Adam Tyrrell (half-time)

Cian O’Donoghue (Clane) for Conor Hartley (half-time)

22. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip) for Keith Cribbin (60)

18. Fionn Dowling (Suncroft) for Fergal Conway (60)

24. Padraig Nash (Monasterevan) for David Slattery (64)

