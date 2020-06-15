This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galatasaray and Uruguay goalkeeper Muslera suffers double leg break

The 33-year-old sustained the injury in a collision with Rizespor striker Milan Skoda.

By AFP Monday 15 Jun 2020, 1:00 PM
Muslera in action for Galatasaray (file photo).
Image: Tolga Adanali - Depo Photos
Image: Tolga Adanali - Depo Photos

GALATASARAY’S URUGUAYAN GOALKEEPER Fernando Muslera suffered a double leg fracture at the weekend in the club’s first game since matches resumed, the Istanbul giants confirmed today.

Club skipper Muslera “sustained an injury causing bone fractures in his tibia and fibula” in Galatasaray’s 2-0 defeat by Rizespor, they said.

The 33-year-old will undergo additional examinations Monday and “will be planned an operation accordingly”, the club added, without saying how long he would be unavailable.

Muslera, who has been with Galatasaray since 2011, was injured in a first-half collision with Rizespor’s Czech striker Milan Skoda.

Galatasaray’s defeat left the team in third place in the table, six points behind Trabzonspor at the top, and Basaksehir.

The Turkish Super Lig resumed Friday behind closed doors after a nearly three-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

© – AFP 2020  

AFP

