Alamy Stock Photo Fernando Santos.
# Time to say goodbye
Fernando Santos sacked as Poland coach just eight months after appointment
Santos left his job as coach of his native Portugal in December and took over the Poland position in January.
31 minutes ago

THE POLISH FOOTBALL federation have fired their national coach Fernando Santos just eight months into his tenure with the team struggling to qualify for the Euro 2024 finals.

Poland lost 2-0 to Albania at the weekend to leave them fourth in Euro 2024 qualifying Group E with only the top two guaranteed to play in the finals.

“The Polish football federation announces that Fernando Santos is no longer national coach as of September 13,” read a statement.

Santos left his job as coach of his native Portugal after 10 years at the helm in December and took over the Poland position in January.

The 68-year-old also managed the Greece national team from 2010-2014.

