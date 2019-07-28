This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 28 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Angry Leclerc blasts 'unacceptable' Hockenheim track

The Monegasque driver admitted he was ‘completely at fault’ for his accident as he prepared to take the lead of the chaotic rain-hit race.

By AFP Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 7:19 PM
42 minutes ago 1,523 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4743989
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during today's German Grand Prix.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during today's German Grand Prix.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during today's German Grand Prix.
Image: DPA/PA Images

A FRUSTRATED CHARLES Leclerc said that the low-grip asphalt used on the outside of the final corners, where he crashed out of Sunday’s German Grand Prix, is “unacceptable” in Formula One.

The Monegasque driver, who had started 10th and climbed into the top six, admitted he was “completely at fault” for his accident as he prepared to take the lead of the chaotic rain-hit race.

“I’m disappointed with myself,” he said. “It wasn’t a huge mistake. It’s a small mistake and I’ve done a lot bigger mistakes during the season.

“It doesn’t make anything better for my mistake, but, first of all, I think the asphalt in the last two corners — it’s just unacceptable that we have that on a Formula One track when it’s wet.

We can’t have so much low-grip. We’ve seen other drivers too, maybe I was the only one on slicks, but I was at 60kph and had absolutely no grip. There’s something there.

“It’s like a dragster track and once you go on it, it’s just very, very dangerous.

But overall that does not forgive my mistake. I’m completely at fault today and it’s a huge shame. I’m very sorry for the fans and the team.”

Many other top drivers skidded off the track in a similar fashion in the same part of the circuit, including championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and his team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Nico Hulkenberg of Renault.

Team-mate Sebastian Vettel finished a delighted second after starting from 20th and last on the grid.

“It took a while — I don’t think there was a problem, but at the beginning, with the intermediates, I couldn’t get the hang of it,” he said.

“But, eventually I got going, so it’s good the afternoon took so long. I stayed tidy for most of the race. It was a long one!”

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie