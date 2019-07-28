This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Verstappen wins chaotic German Grand Prix

The 21-year-old Dutchman secured his second win of the season and seventh of his career.

By AFP Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,623 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4743848

MAX VERSTAPPEN TOOK full advantage of his rivals’ calamities on Sunday to win an epic, rain-lashed and wildly-spectacular German Grand Prix for Red Bull ahead of Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

Germany F1 GP Auto Racing Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after the German Grand Prix. Source: Jens Meyer

The 21-year-old Dutchman secured his second win of the season and seventh of his career, finishing ahead of four-time world champion Vettel, who had started 20th and last on the grid.

New dad Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso was third as he secured only his third Formula One podium.

The race was a disaster for champions Mercedes who were celebrating their 200th Formula One start of the modern era and 125 years of motorsport, both defending five-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his team-mate Valtteri Bottas crashed and failed to score any points.

Hamilton eventually finished 11th after making six pit-stops as he missed out on a points finish for the first time in 23 races while Verstappen continued his rich streak of consistency.

Lance Stroll of Racing Point came home fourth to deliver his team’s best finish ahead of Carlos Sainz of McLaren, Alex Albon of Toro Rosso and Kimi Raikkonen of Alfa Romeo.

Romain Grosjean was eighth for Haas ahead of Antionio Giovinazzi of Alfa Romeo and Kevin Magnussen who was 10th for Haas.

“It was amazing, but really tricky out there,” said Verstappen, who made four pit-stops and survived a complete 360-degrees spin.

To make the right calls, you had to be focussed. We put on the slick tyres and we had a 360! But it was alright.”

Vettel, for whom the result brought redemption after he had crashed out while leading in heavy rain last year, said: “It was a long race and at some stages if felt like it was never-ending. I am just very happy.”

Kvyat confirmed that he became a father on Saturday night when his partner Kelly gave birth to a daughter.

He said: “It was amazing! Amazing to be back on the podium and incredible for Toro Rosso, after so many years, it;s great to get a podium.”

© – AFP 2019

