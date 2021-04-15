'A dream of mine ever since I came to the club' - Irish youngster savours Championship debut

FESTY EBOSELE IS hoping that last weekend’s outing against Norwich City goes down as his first of many league appearances for Derby County.

As a late substitute in his side’s 1-0 defeat to the table-toppers, Ebosele was handed his Championship debut by Derby manager Wayne Rooney.

In spite of the outcome, it was a landmark occasion for the 18-year-old right-back who hails from Enniscorthy in Wexford.

“It was amazing,” he told Rams TV. “It’s been a dream of mine ever since I came to the club when I was 14. I was happy to be able to get out on the pitch for about 10 minutes. The result didn’t go our way but it was a great achievement for myself and my family.”

Capped by the Republic of Ireland to U19 level, Ebosele found himself in opposition to international team-mate Andrew Omobamidele during Saturday’s game at Pride Park.

He’s the third Irish youngster to make a recent first-team breakthrough at Derby, following in the footsteps of Jason Knight and Louie Watson.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Ebosele also played in the FA Cup third-round loss to Chorley in January when a Covid-19 outbreak forced the Rams to field a team of players drawn from their academy.

Addressing his league bow, he added: “Hopefully I was able to catch the gaffer’s eye and he’ll have me in and around the squad for training and that, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Derby, who sit one place above the relegation zone, resume their fight against the drop with an away game against Blackburn Rovers tomorrow evening.