More Stories
Anthony Stanley/INPHO
FreeNumbers Game

Ireland jump three places in the FIFA rankings after Portugal and Hungary wins

Good form recognised on the leaderboard.
4.50pm, 19 Nov 2025
3

THE LATEST FIFA rankings, published today (Wednesday), features a jump by three places for Ireland, after a spectacular week in which they beat Portugal and Hungary to make it to the play-offs for the World Cup.

They achieved the most point scored in the ranking system; 34.86 among all the nations ranked, to go up to 59th place, one behind Iraq. It is also 53 places below Portugal, who dropped one place to 6th, and 18 behind Hungary.

The top four are unchanged, with Spain at the very top, followed by, in order, Argentina, France and England.   

Author
View 3 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
3 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie