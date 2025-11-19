Ireland jump three places in the FIFA rankings after Portugal and Hungary wins

THE LATEST FIFA rankings, published today (Wednesday), features a jump by three places for Ireland, after a spectacular week in which they beat Portugal and Hungary to make it to the play-offs for the World Cup.

They achieved the most point scored in the ranking system; 34.86 among all the nations ranked, to go up to 59th place, one behind Iraq. It is also 53 places below Portugal, who dropped one place to 6th, and 18 behind Hungary.

The top four are unchanged, with Spain at the very top, followed by, in order, Argentina, France and England.