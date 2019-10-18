This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Record audience across the globe as 2019 Women's World Cup watched by over 1 billion people

Fifa have released some interesting data in the wake of this summer’s history-making tournament.

By Emma Duffy Friday 18 Oct 2019, 12:00 PM
47 minutes ago 411 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4856701

usa-v-netherlands-fifa-womens-world-cup-2019-final-stade-de-lyon USA celebrating after their win. Source: PA Wire

NEW DATA FROM Fifa following the Women’s World Cup shows that over 1 billion people tuned into the action from France 2019, while an average global TV audience of 82.18 million saw the US triumph in the final. 

It comes as the most-watched Fifa Women’s World Cup ever, with a total audience reach of 1.12 billion recorded across all platforms.

As expected, the 2-0 decider win over the Netherlands at Parc Olympique Lyonnais was the most-watched match — not just at this tournament, but also in Women’s World Cup history — while 43.16 million viewed the US’ semi-final victory over England. 

fifa2 Source: Fifa.

The final’s average live audience of 82.18 million was up by 56% on the 2015 final [56.56 million]. In total, 263.62 million saw live coverage of the showpiece.

The meeting of hosts France and Brazil in the round of 16 was the second most-watched fixture, with 60.67 million tuning in. It’s understood that that’s down to the huge interest in Brazil, with four of Seleção’s fixtures making the top 10 global live audience list.

This comes after impressive viewing figures were announced on these shores during the tournament, despite Ireland’s absence.

fifa Source: Fifa.

Across the globe, the 2019 World Cup has had a remarkable knock-on effect with interest levels in women’s football rising and rising. 

Here, in Ireland, the Girls in Green’s recent crucial Euro 2021 qualifier against Ukraine was witnessed by a record crowd of 5,328 at Tallaght Stadium.

Across the water in England, the Lionesses are poised for another record attendance after news of a first-ever Wembley Stadium sell-out broke on Wednesday.

Phil Neville’s side’s friendly meeting with Germany — Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifying Group I opponents — on 9 November, is set to be in front of a full house. The current record crowd for a women’s game in England is 80,203.

