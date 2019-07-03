This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A huge moment for women's soccer' - Over 315,000 Irish viewers tune in to England-USA

Meanwhile, 11.7 million people watched the game across the water.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 11:58 AM
56 minutes ago 2,517 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4708114
USA's Christen Press (centre) scores her side's first goal.
Image: Richard Sellers
USA's Christen Press (centre) scores her side's first goal.
USA's Christen Press (centre) scores her side's first goal.
Image: Richard Sellers

OVER 315,000 IRISH viewers tuned in to watch last night’s World Cup semi-final between England and USA.

An average audience of 220,000 saw Jill Ellis’ US side narrowly overcome Phil Neville’s England, while the audience peaked at 316,700 as the game approached its exciting conclusion, meaning 20% of those watching TV were tuned in to the game on RTÉ 2.

“The continuous growth in viewing figures as the tournament has progressed shows the value in bringing a global tournament to an Irish audience free to air,” said Declan McBennett, RTÉ’s Group Head of Sport.

“RTÉ, TG4 and indeed BBC are to be commended for backing the Women’s World Cup to the level they did. The tournament has created not only new heroes for many young girls and boys but also new role models given the level of expertise and insight witnessed across the television panels.”

Meanwhile, across the water, a peak audience of  11.7 million watched the game, making it the most-watched British television broadcast of the year.

An average of 10.3 million watched the entire match, a figure that excludes those viewing it on streaming services or in public spaces or pubs.

The tournament as a whole has widely been regarded as a ratings success, with the BBC recently reporting that it has become the UK’s most viewed women’s football tournament on television, with a combined TV reach of 17.2 million, compared with 12.4 million for the 2015 tournament in Canada.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie