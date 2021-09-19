Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 19 September 2021
Italy's Filippo Ganna retains time-trial crown at World Cycling Championships

Ireland’s Ryan Mullen finished 33rd while team-mate Marcus Christie was 39th.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 4:42 PM
Ganna beat Wout van Aert by five seconds.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

ITALY’S FILIPPO GANNA retained his time-trial crown at cycling’s world championships in Bruges on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Ineos rider defended his title in a time of 47:47.83, beating local favourite Wout van Aert by five seconds in a carbon copy of last year’s outcome.

Another Belgian, Remco Evenepoel took third, 43 seconds back at the end of the 43.3 kilometres.

Ireland’s Ryan Mullen finished 33rd in a time of 51:59.73 while team-mate Marcus Christie was 39th in 53:07.20.

Christie crossed the line in a time of averaging 48.90kph to finish in 39th position. Mullen went faster again, powering through the course in a time of, averaging 49.96kph to finish in 33rd position.

“I’m quite happy with my ride,” Mullen said. “It was a big improvement compared to last week at the Europeans.”

“It was just lonely out there, the long straights, nothing but trees and windmills for company. I’m satisfied with the ride… I just wish I had more to give at this moment in time but it is how it is, and we’ll move onto the road race on Sunday.”

– Additional reporting © – AFP, 2021

