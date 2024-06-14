Final four? Surprise package? Biggest flop? Our writers' Euro 2024 predictions

Paul Fennessy

1. What’s your earliest Euros memory?

Euro ’96. I was raging because I missed both the England-Switzerland and England-Scotland games due to conflicting birthday parties at Loughlinstown Leisure Centre but caught most of the matches and fancied France to win, as I do now.

2. Who’s going to win it all? And name the runners-up and losing semi-finalists also.

Apologies for the spoiler in the last answer but France seem like the best-equipped squad to go all the way. They have the talent of England but a more balanced look and in particular, a stronger defence.

So I can see Didier Deschamps besting Gareth Southgate in one semi-final and hosts Germany overcoming Portugal in the other.

3. Who’s going to be the surprise package of the tournament?

I know they just lost to Ireland, but they were 14 unbeaten before then, so maybe Hungary. They should at least escape from a group that includes Germany, Switzerland and Scotland.

4. Who will win the Player of the Tournament, Young Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer awards?

Player of the Tournament: Kylian Mbappe

Young Player of the Tournament: Jamal Musiala

Top Scorer: Harry Kane

5. Which big team are you expecting to underperform or flop?

I’d be very surprised if one of the favourites got knocked out at the group stages mainly because of the way the tournament is structured with three teams qualifying from nearly every group. You could go the entire group stages without winning a game and still qualify, as was the case with eventual champions Portugal at Euro 2016.

I’d be very surprised to see holders Italy repeat their triumph of three years ago. They have lost so many top-class players and are a team in transition — the quarter-finals at best might be their ceiling.

6. RTÉ, BBC, or ITV?

ITV without a doubt. Karen Carney, Roy Keane and Gary Neville are usually entertaining, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be an intriguing addition to the usual crew.

7. What are you most looking forward to and least looking forward to?

Most looking forward to: Spain probably won’t win but I always enjoy their style. Plus, it will be great to watch teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who turns 17 the day before the final, and the similarly prodigious Pedri (21) in action.

Least looking forward to: The group stages. With three teams qualifying from four of the six groups, the early matches too often feel like a formality with minimal chance of a big side crashing out unexpectedly.

8. Sum up Euro 2024 in one sentence…

A refreshing and much-needed change from the all-too-predictable, problematic and cynical world of elite club football.

France's Kylian Mbappe (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Gavin Cooney

1. What’s your earliest Euros memory?

Hosts Portugal contriving to lose the opening game of Euro 2004 to Greece: a major upset to a side who were surely not going to go on and do anything else at the tournament…

2. Who’s going to win it all? And name the runners-up and losing semi-finalists also.

With very little conviction, I am going to take France to win, beating Germany in the final. Portugal and England are my other beaten semi-finalists.

3. Who’s going to be the surprise package of the tournament?

I think Hungary will upset a few teams: they have major tournament experience now, will be well-drilled, and have an ace in the pack with Dominik Szoboszlai’s ball-striking. I am also predicting good things for Ralf Rangnick’s Austria and Turkey.

4. Who will win the Player of the Tournament, Young Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer awards?

If France win, I’m expecting Kylian Mbappe to be the player of the tournament and the top scorer. I’ll take Florian Wirtz as the young player of the tournament.

5. Which big team are you expecting to underperform or flop?

Italy huffed and puffed their way through qualifying and lacked a goal threat. If England don’t win, of course, they will be deemed a flop, but I think their team is now a little imbalanced and their defence too weak compared to the other top contenders.

6. RTÉ, BBC, or ITV?

Historically, RTÉ. But now ITV.

7. What are you most looking forward to and least looking forward to?

I am most looking forward to the simple joy of three games a day and the great glory of a summer tournament. Given the intrusion of nation states into club football and all the exhausting friction that has gone along with that, we are at the remarkable stage of the game’s development in which international football has become the least political of the two.

I don’t think there’s anything not to be looked forward to at a major tournament: these are the jewels in our lives. Maybe trying to work out the last-16 permutations and pairings of a forgiving format which eliminates only eight sides from the group phase. It’s a pig of a format and we should revert to 16 teams or give Ireland a chance and expand to a neat, symmetrical 32.

8. Sum up Euro 2024 in one sentence…

‘And yet more penalty heartache for England…’

Germany's Toni Kroos (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Gavan Casey

1. What’s your earliest Euros memory?

I was seven and Rui Costa forever altered my brain chemistry by conjuring Portugal’s 3-2 comeback win over England in the group stage at Euro 2000. It was a long time ago but if I recall correctly — and I believe I do — he spent about 70% of that game levitating above the English midfield.

2. Who’s going to win it all? And name the runners-up and losing semi-finalists also.

Germany to beat France in the final. Netherlands and Croatia beaten semi-finalists. I don’t think either of the latter two teams are particularly good — I just think that’s going to be how it shakes out.

3. Who’s going to be the surprise package of the tournament?

They won’t go deep but I fancy Serbia to get out of their group — even as one of the best of the rest — and give a better account of themselves than they typically have done at major tournaments. Italy v Albania has a bang of ‘historic upset’ about it as well.

4. Who will win the Player of the Tournament, Young Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer awards?

German sweep here: Toni Kroos POTT, Florian Wirtz YPOTT, and — controversial? — Kai Havertz top scorer (but with, like, four goals).

5. Which big team are you expecting to underperform or flop?

Italy strike as being too patched-together to get up to much, but then I’m not sure the Italian public are especially expectant this time around. I’ve seen no evidence to suggest that England should be pre-tournament favourites and I think Croatia might catch them again in the quarters.

6. RTÉ, BBC, or ITV?

I tend to consume my match build-up hours in advance, mostly through podcasts (Gav, Sneydy, Shane Keegan and co. our own Football Family pod, Ken Early and guests on Second Captains, etc). TV coverage in 2024 is mostly banal horseshit and life is fleeting. When I sit down for kick-off, though, I’ll actively seek out Ally McCoist on co-commentary. It’s amazing the difference it makes — to my viewing experience, anyway — to have a co-comm who, firstly, seems to actually enjoy watching games of football and, secondly, hasn’t forgotten how insanely difficult it is to play football at this level.

7. What are you most looking forward to and least looking forward to?

There are loads of young players who I can’t wait to watch properly — especially Lamine Yamal for Spain, Joao Neves for Portugal and Benjamin Sesko for Slovenia. I’m also looking forward to seeing how Rasmus Hojlund gets on in a team with a plan.

I’ve spent five minutes trying to think of something I’m dreading and I’ve come up empty, to be honest. Bring it all on.

8. Sum up Euro 2024 in one sentence…

Es kommt nach Hause.

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

David Sneyd

1. What’s your earliest Euros memory?

I can picture Davor Suker chipping Peter Schmeichel and Karel Poborsky scooping the ball in at Euro 96 but the most vivid memory that came straight to mind was from Euro 2000, and running to the hall phone to ring my uncle from Middlesbrough to laugh at him after Phil Neville conceded a penalty and Romania knocked England out.

2. Who’s going to win it all? And name the runners-up and losing semi-finalists also.

Portugal to win it and France runners up. Losing semi-finalists Germany and Spain.

3. Who’s going to be the surprise package of the tournament?

Only France and Portugal conceded fewer goals than Albania (four) during qualification. If they can nick something against Italy in their opening game and go into their second with Crotia with momentum the hope will be Spain will be already through when they meet.

4. Who will win the Player of the Tournament, Young Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer awards?

Player: Bruno Fernandes to inspire Portugal.

Young player: Continuing my Albanian love-in, 20-year-old left back Mario Mitaj could star.

Top scorer: Kylian Mbappe.

5. Which big team are you expecting to underperform or flop?

England could struggle and it would be something else if Germany were to fail to get out of their group like they did at the World Cup.

6. RTÉ, BBC, or ITV?

I’ll watch BBC when Wayne Rooney is on, unless Roy Keane and Ange Postecoglou are on together at the same time for ITV. That could be the breakout bromance of the summer. At the time I’m writing (Tuesday, 11 June), I cannot tell you who will be part of RTÉ’s coverage as they have not released the details.

7. What are you most looking forward to and least looking forward to?

Most: My banjaxed knee feeling as though it’s actually okay and feeling up for a game of astro after the first full day of matches.

Least: Juggling the kick-off times with actual responsibilities. The school collection is around the time of the 2pm game, 5pm is dinner time and 8pm is usually when the five-year-old is watching Hot Wheel City on YouTube. I have no idea how it will all play out.

8. Sum up Euro 2024 in one sentence…

Georgia manager Willy Sagnol was expected to become new Republic of Ireland manager before their heroics brought him to the attention of clubs chasing promotion from the English Championship.