Azaz scored in Plymouth's 3-3 draw with Watford on Monday. Stan Kasala/News Images/Alamy
Transfer News

Finn Azaz: Former Ireland U21 leaves Plymouth ahead of reported Championship transfer

Azaz, 23, has been heavily linked with a move to Middlesbrough.
1 hour ago

ASTON VILLA HAVE recalled Finn Azaz from his season-long loan at Plymouth Argyle, paving the way for a reported move to Middlesbrough.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Ireland underage international is set to move to the Riverside in a £2.5 million (€2.9 million) deal.

Azaz — who won his only Irish U21 cap in 2022 — was sent out on loan to Plymouth for the 2022/23 season, where he helped them to earn promotion from League One to the Championship.

After agreeing a new deal with Villa last summer, the 23-year-old remained on loan at Plymouth and caught the eye with seven goals so far this season — including a superb volley in Monday’s 3-3 draw with Watford.

“Finn Azaz has been recalled by his parent club, Aston Villa,” Plymouth confirmed on Wednesday evening.

“The Villans have exercised a clause in Finn’s loan deal to request that he returns to Villa Park, which he will now do.”

