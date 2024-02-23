Advertisement
Finn Lynch (file photo) David Branigan/INPHO
Sailing

Ireland's Finn Lynch wins bronze at Laser European Championships

Lynch adds another major championship medal to his collection as he sets his sights on clinching Paris Olympic place.
55 minutes ago

IRELAND’S FINN LYNCH has won bronze at the ILCA Sailing European Championships in Athens.

The Carlow native secured third place overall for Ireland on the final day of racing in the ILCA7 (laser) class.

Gold went to Finland’s Valtteri Uusitalo while Hungary’s Jonatan Vadnai took silver.

Ewan McMahon finished 17th in the same fleet, while Eve McMahon was 15th in the ILCA6 (laser radial) event.

The regatta is one of three between Lynch and Ewan McMahon in a trial to see who gets selected for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Rio 2016 Olympian Lynch has already secured qualification for an Irish boat in the class, and today’s result will further his case to be selected to compete at the Games.

Lynch was a silver medal winner at the 2021 World Championships.

