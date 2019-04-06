This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Finn Lynch finishes fourth in storm-tossed conditions at Palma regatta

The Carlow native narrowly missed out on a podium place after an impressive performance.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 4:55 PM
Finn Lynch impressed at the Palma regatta today.
Image: David Branigan
Image: David Branigan

IRELAND’S FINN LYNCH finished fourth out of 187 entries at in the final day of racing at the Palma Olympic classes regatta today.

In storm-tossed conditions at the Bay of Palma in Majorca, Spain, Lynch narrowly missed out on a podium place after an impressive performance, as the 22-year-old continues his preparations for Tokyo 2020.

The Carlow native was second overall at one point and made it to the top ten medal race final earlier, eclipsing some multiple Olympic and world champions in the process.

“I think if I was offered fourth at the start of this regatta I’d have taken it without thinking,” he said afterwards.  “I sailed really well and I’m super happy with fourth overall.

“When I came out of the harbour, I had a big smile on my face that I saw the big waves; I was really excited. I know a lot of people think I can’t perform in those conditions so I hope I’ve proved some people wrong and others right that no matter what the conditions I can still do well.”

Lynch, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the Laser class while still a teenager, is considered one of the country’s sailing’s best prospects.

Meanwhile, Howth’s Ewan McMahon came 29th place overall in the Gold fleet series on Friday and is the top U21 performer as a result.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

