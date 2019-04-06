Ireland's Finn Lynch finishes fourth in storm-tossed conditions at Palma regatta

IRELAND’S FINN LYNCH finished fourth out of 187 entries at in the final day of racing at the Palma Olympic classes regatta today.

In storm-tossed conditions at the Bay of Palma in Majorca, Spain, Lynch narrowly missed out on a podium place after an impressive performance, as the 22-year-old continues his preparations for Tokyo 2020.

The Carlow native was second overall at one point and made it to the top ten medal race final earlier, eclipsing some multiple Olympic and world champions in the process.

“I think if I was offered fourth at the start of this regatta I’d have taken it without thinking,” he said afterwards. “I sailed really well and I’m super happy with fourth overall.

“When I came out of the harbour, I had a big smile on my face that I saw the big waves; I was really excited. I know a lot of people think I can’t perform in those conditions so I hope I’ve proved some people wrong and others right that no matter what the conditions I can still do well.”

Lynch, who represented Ireland at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the Laser class while still a teenager, is considered one of the country’s sailing’s best prospects.

Meanwhile, Howth’s Ewan McMahon came 29th place overall in the Gold fleet series on Friday and is the top U21 performer as a result.

