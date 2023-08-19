Finn Lynch secures Olympic qualifying spot for Ireland

FINN LYNCH has secured Ireland a qualifying spot for the 2024 Olympics at the World Championships today.

The 27-year-old Carlow sailor, who has already represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics, finished 23rd overall in the men’s dinghy class while claiming the 15th nation spot out of 16 available.

You can view the results in full here.

WE ARE GOING TO PARIS!



Congratulations to Finn Lynch who today has secured Irelands spot in the Men’s Dinghy event for the Paris 2024 Olympics!



We are so proud of all the achievements of Irish Sailors today! What a day to be Irish ☘️ 🇮🇪💪🏼 #teamIRL #roadtoparis2024 #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/JIH5vCbks9 — Irish Sailing (@Irish_Sailing) August 19, 2023

