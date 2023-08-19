Advertisement
David Branigan/INPHO Ireland’s Finn Lynch (file pic).
# Take a Bow
Finn Lynch secures Olympic qualifying spot for Ireland
The 27-year-old finished 23rd overall in the men’s dinghy class while claiming the 15th nation spot.
1 hour ago

FINN LYNCH has secured Ireland a qualifying spot for the 2024 Olympics at the World Championships today.

The 27-year-old Carlow sailor, who has already represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympics, finished 23rd overall in the men’s dinghy class while claiming the 15th nation spot out of 16 available.

You can view the results in full here.

More to follow

