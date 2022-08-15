McCormack finishes seventh in the marathon at European Championships

Fionnuala McCormack (centre) in Munich today. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S FIONNUALA MCCORMACK has enjoyed a top-ten finish at the European Championships in Munich.

The long-distance runner, from Wicklow, produced a strong performance in the women’s marathon to record a time of 2.29.25.

That saw four-time Olympian McCormack finish in seventh place, with Poland’s Aleksandra Lisowska (2:28:36) claiming gold.

Irish team-mates Ann-Marie McGlynn and Aoife Cooke were 29th and 34th respectively.

Ballina AC’s Hugh Armstrong is currently taking part in the men’s marathon.

It's another top 10 in a major competition for the heroic Fionnuala McCormack 🤩🙌🇮🇪



Another superb performance from the 4-time Olympian who left nothing out there💪



⏱️7th in 2.29.25



Winning time 2.28.36



Full result: https://t.co/D741eIHUmD#Munich2022 pic.twitter.com/gaEUyBORQn — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 15, 2022

