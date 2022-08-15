Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Monday 15 August 2022
Advertisement

McCormack finishes seventh in the marathon at European Championships

The four-time Olympian came home in a time of 2.29.25 today.

By The42 Team Monday 15 Aug 2022, 12:42 PM
20 minutes ago 449 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5841090

fionnuala-mccormack Fionnuala McCormack (centre) in Munich today. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRELAND’S FIONNUALA MCCORMACK has enjoyed a top-ten finish at the European Championships in Munich.

The long-distance runner, from Wicklow, produced a strong performance in the women’s marathon to record a time of 2.29.25.

That saw four-time Olympian McCormack finish in seventh place, with Poland’s Aleksandra Lisowska (2:28:36) claiming gold. 

Irish team-mates Ann-Marie McGlynn and Aoife Cooke were 29th and 34th respectively. 

Ballina AC’s Hugh Armstrong is currently taking part in the men’s marathon. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie