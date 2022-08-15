McCormack finishes seventh in the marathon at European Championships

IRELAND’S FIONNUALA MCCORMACK has enjoyed a top-ten finish at the European Championships in Munich.
The long-distance runner, from Wicklow, produced a strong performance in the women’s marathon to record a time of 2.29.25.
That saw four-time Olympian McCormack finish in seventh place, with Poland’s Aleksandra Lisowska (2:28:36) claiming gold.
Irish team-mates Ann-Marie McGlynn and Aoife Cooke were 29th and 34th respectively.
Ballina AC’s Hugh Armstrong is currently taking part in the men’s marathon.
