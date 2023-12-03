Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Fionnuala McCormack ran the marathon at the last Olympics in Tokyo.
Valencia Marathon

Fionnuala McCormack becomes first Irishwoman to qualify for five Olympics

She secured her Paris 2024 spot at the Valencia Marathon this morning.
82
1
8 minutes ago

FIONNUALA MCCORMACK HAS become the first Irishwoman to qualify for five Olympic Games.

The 39-year-old ran the Valencia Marathon in 2:26:19 this morning, finishing inside the Paris 2024 automatic qualifying time of 2:26:50.

McCormack crossed the line in 34th position, with Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa winning it out in 2:15:51.

Wicklow native McCormack, who gave birth to her third child earlier this year, previously competed in the 3,000m steeplechase at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the 5,000m and 10,000m at London 2012, and undertook the marathon at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

She returned to racing in October, clocking 1:10.13 and finishing 13th at the Valencia Half Marathon, and is set to compete at her 18th European Cross Country Championships in Brussels next Sunday.

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     