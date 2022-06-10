Membership : Access or Sign Up
Crowd trouble overshadows game as Longford and Bray play out drab draw

It finished 1-1 at Bishopsgate.

By Deniese O'Flaherty Friday 10 Jun 2022, 11:29 PM
A general view of Bishopsgate.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Longford Town 1

Bray Wanderers 1

IT WAS HONOURS even at Bishopsgate as Longford Town and Bray Wanderers played out a boring draw in front of a small crowd.

Against the run of play, Town fell behind; Kieran Marty Waters burst through, threaded the ball into Rob Manley and he coolly slotted past Luke Dennison.

Town were back on level terms in the 42nd minute when Michael Barker headed home Dean McMenamy’s corner. It was the sideline official who adjudged the ball had crossed the line.

Bray were reduced to 10 men in the 75th minute when Eoin Massey was sent off for a second bookable offence; he had received his first booking in the 71st minute.

The actions of the visiting supporters kept most entertained because the game itself was very poor. Flares were let off, seats broken in the visiting section as troublemakers had to be ejected from the ground.

Sam Verdon missed a glaring opportunity to open the scoring for the home side in the third minute; he sliced his effort wide in front of the goal. Eric Molloy then scooped his effort over in the 21st minute.

Two minutes later and former Town player Manley put the visitors ahead. Bray were buoyed by that goal and created a number of chances with Town keeper Luke Dennison making a fantastic save from Manley in the 31st minute. From the resulting corner taken by Paul Fox, Kevin Knight headed over.

Three minutes from the break and the home side levelled through former Bray player Barker.

The second half was dour and drab. For most of the half there were substitutes introduced and that was all that was off note until Massey received his second yellow card in the 75th minute.

Neither side created much to trouble Dennison or Kelly. The best chance fell to the Town in the 89th minute. Ryan Graydon’s effort looked like it was going to end up in the net but it was stopped on the line by his own player; Joe Power with a great clearance that unfortunately aided Bray and not his side.

Longford Town: Dennison; Elworthy, Barnett, Verdon, Molloy (Graydon 51), Magerusan (Warfield 67), Chambers, Barker, McMenamy, Power, Lynch.

Bray Wanderers: Kelly; Clifford (Manahan 73), Knight, Dalton (Lynch 86), Manley, Waters (Callaghan 86), Fox, Hudson, Massey, Thompson, Livingston.

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

Tonight’s other First Division results

Athlone Town 5-2 Cobh Ramblers

Wexford FC 1-1 Treaty United. 

Deniese O'Flaherty

