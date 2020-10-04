Setback for title-chasers Longford after 6-2 defeat to Galway United while Cabinteely overcome Cobh

LONGFORD TOWN SUFFERED a big setback in their hunt for the First Division title after suffering a 6-2 defeat to Galway United at Bishopsgate.

The Town, who are in third place on the table, looked to be on course for a vital win after building up a 2-0 lead through goals from Rob Manley and Adam Evans just after the half-hour mark.

Victory would have left them three points off current table leaders Bray Wanderers, but John Caulfield’s side rallied with an emphatic response.

Mark Ludden grabbed the opener for Galway just before half-time and doubled his tally with the equaliser shortly after the restart.

Substitute Carlton Ubaezuonu pushed the visitors in front and added a second shortly after to extend Galway’s advantage.

Wilson Waweru picked up a fifth goal for Caulfield’s side before Ubaezuonu completed his hat-trick on 80 minutes to put their victory beyond doubt.

The result sees Longford Town now entering a battle for a place in the promotion play-offs while Galway keep their play-off hopes alive.

In this evening’s other First Division tie, Cabinteely secured a 2-1 victory over Cobh Ramblers which puts them level on points with Longford.

Jack Connolly scored after 21 minutes to put Cabinteely in front before Cobh equalised through through Charlie Lyons.

Kieran Marty Waters then struck the late winner for Cabinteely with just six minutes of normal time remaining.

First Division Results

Longford Town 2-6 Galway United

Cobh 1-2 Cabinteely

