First-half blitz sends Crusaders to top of Super Rugby standings

Four tries in the first half helped the champions to see off the Highlanders today in Christchurch.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Feb 2020, 11:08 AM
George Bridge goes over for a try.
THE CRUSADERS WENT to the top of the Super Rugby standings following a 33-13 triumph over the Highlanders in Christchurch today.

The champions of the last three seasons ran in three tries inside the opening 26 minutes and had secured a bonus point before half-time.

Codie Taylor, Tom Christie, Braydon Ennor and George Bridge all went over, with Michael Collins’ effort and a Josh Ioane penalty all the Highlanders had to show for their first-half efforts.

The Highlanders trailed 26-8 at the interval and their cause was not helped by Shannon Frizell’s sin-binning six minutes into the second half for a tip-tackle on Ennor.

They were still the next to score through Jona Nareki, but Sione Havili dotted down for the Crusaders’ fifth try six minutes from time to cap a comfortable victory.

