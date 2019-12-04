Here are the draws for the 2020 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup competitions

REIGNING FITZGIBBON CUP winners UCC have been drawn in a group with NUI Galway and Cork IT for the 2020 championship while Sigerson Cup title holders UCC will meet NUI Galway in their opening round.

Players at today's Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA championships launch. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The draws took place this afternoon for the flagship third-level competitions which will start in January. 14 teams compete in four groups in the Fitzgibbon Cup with UCC drawn in a three-team Group C. 2019 hurling beaten finalists Mary Immaculate College will go up against TU Dublin, Waterford IT and Limerick IT.

In the Gaelic football there will be 16 sides in the frame for the Sigerson Cup. This year’s beaten finalists St Mary’s face Maynooth University with 2018 champions UCD taking on UUJ.

Here are the draws in full:

Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A

UL

DCU

Maynooth University

Trinity College

Group B

Mary Immaculate

TU Dublin

Waterford IT

Limerick IT

Group C

NUI Galway

UCC

Cork IT

Group D

UCD

IT Carlow

GMIT

UCC players celebrate their 2019 Fitzgibbon Cup victory. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Sigerson Cup

First Round

IT Tralee v IT Carlow

Letterkenny IT v Athlone IT

NUI Galway v UCC

UL v IT Sligo

UUJ v UCD

DCU v Garda College

St Mary’s v Maynooth University

TU Dublin v Queen’s University

UCC captain Cian Kiely with his team-mates after their 2019 Sigerson Cup victory.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!