Here are the draws for the 2020 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup competitions

REIGNING FITZGIBBON CUP winners UCC have been drawn in a group with NUI Galway and Cork IT for the 2020 championship while Sigerson Cup title holders UCC will meet NUI Galway in their opening round.
The draws took place this afternoon for the flagship third-level competitions which will start in January. 14 teams compete in four groups in the Fitzgibbon Cup with UCC drawn in a three-team Group C. 2019 hurling beaten finalists Mary Immaculate College will go up against TU Dublin, Waterford IT and Limerick IT.
In the Gaelic football there will be 16 sides in the frame for the Sigerson Cup. This year’s beaten finalists St Mary’s face Maynooth University with 2018 champions UCD taking on UUJ.
Here are the draws in full:
Fitzgibbon Cup
Group A
- UL
- DCU
- Maynooth University
- Trinity College
Group B
- Mary Immaculate
- TU Dublin
- Waterford IT
- Limerick IT
Group C
- NUI Galway
- UCC
- Cork IT
Group D
- UCD
- IT Carlow
- GMIT
Sigerson Cup
First Round
- IT Tralee v IT Carlow
- Letterkenny IT v Athlone IT
- NUI Galway v UCC
- UL v IT Sligo
- UUJ v UCD
- DCU v Garda College
- St Mary’s v Maynooth University
- TU Dublin v Queen’s University
