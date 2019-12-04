This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the draws for the 2020 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup competitions

UCC are the reigning champions in both competitions.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 2:43 PM
36 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4918143

REIGNING FITZGIBBON CUP winners UCC have been drawn in a group with NUI Galway and Cork IT for the 2020 championship while Sigerson Cup title holders UCC will meet NUI Galway in their opening round.

electric-ireland-higher-education-gaa-championships-launch Players at today's Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA championships launch. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The draws took place this afternoon for the flagship third-level competitions which will start in January. 14 teams compete in four groups in the Fitzgibbon Cup with UCC drawn in a three-team Group C. 2019 hurling beaten finalists Mary Immaculate College will go up against TU Dublin, Waterford IT and Limerick IT.

In the Gaelic football there will be 16 sides in the frame for the Sigerson Cup. This year’s beaten finalists St Mary’s face Maynooth University with 2018 champions UCD taking on UUJ.

Here are the draws in full:

Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A

  • UL
  • DCU
  • Maynooth University
  • Trinity College

Group B

  • Mary Immaculate
  • TU Dublin
  • Waterford IT
  • Limerick IT

Group C

  • NUI Galway
  • UCC
  • Cork IT

Group D

  • UCD
  • IT Carlow
  • GMIT

ucc-celebrate-winning UCC players celebrate their 2019 Fitzgibbon Cup victory. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Sigerson Cup

First Round

  • IT Tralee v IT Carlow
  • Letterkenny IT v Athlone IT
  • NUI Galway v UCC
  • UL v IT Sligo
  • UUJ v UCD
  • DCU v Garda College
  • St Mary’s v Maynooth University
  • TU Dublin v Queen’s University

cian-kiely-celebrates-with-the-trophy UCC captain Cian Kiely with his team-mates after their 2019 Sigerson Cup victory.

