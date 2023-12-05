Here are the draws for the 2024 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup competitions

THE DRAWS WERE made this afternoon in Croke Park for the 2024 Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup competitions.

In hurling, the Fitzgibbon Cup champions of the last two seasons, University of Limerick, have been pitted in a group with ATU Galway and TUS MidWest.

University of Galway, who have lost the last two finals, will play SETU Carlow and UCD in their group matches.

In football, the reigning Sigerson Cup winners are UCC and they have been handed an opening round game against Ulster University.

University of Limerick, the beaten finalists for the past two campaigns, will go up against ATU Donegal in their opener.

Here are the draws in full:

Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A – MIC Limerick; Maynooth University; UCC.

Group B – University of Limerick; ATU Galway; TUS MidWest.

Group C – SETU Waterford; DCU DE; MTU Cork.

Group D – University of Galway; SETU Carlow; UCD.

Sigerson Cup

Round 1