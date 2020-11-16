Fixture details confirmed for mouth-watering All-Ireland ladies football semi-finals

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football senior semi-finals have been confirmed, after the last four line-up was set in stone over the weekend.

It's Armagh v Dublin and Cork v Galway in the last four. Source: Inpho.

Four-in-a-row chasing Dublin will face Armagh in Semple Stadium Thurles on Saturday, 28 November [throw-in 4.30pm] after the Orchard county set up a repeat of the 2015 semi-final with a massive win over Mayo on Saturday.

Aimee Mackin was the star of the show in the Parnell Park shootout as the Orchard county sealed a last four spot for the first time since that Dublin meeting five years ago.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues had already booked their semi-final spot ahead of the final round of group games after wins over Donegal and Waterford.

Meanwhile, Cork, last champions in 2016, and last year’s finalists Galway ensured their passage to the business end with wins over Cavan and Monaghan respectively yesterday.

Their semi-final meeting — a repeat of the 2017 quarter-final which the Rebels won well — will take place at Limerick’s LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday, 6 December [throw-in 1.30pm]. Both games will be shown live on TG4.

While the senior semi-finals were originally due to be played as a double-header, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association [LGFA] opted to rejig its fixture schedule after a potential clash for Cork dual players.

While the five-strong contingent can now play semi-finals in both codes (the camogie is set for 28 November in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Kilkenny), Saoirse Noonan also now avoids a major clash with international soccer duty should she make Vera Pauw’s final Ireland squad for their Euro 2022 qualifier against Germany on 1 December.

The LGFA has also confirmed its intermediate and junior semi-final line-up, with the second-tier meeting of Clare and Meath preceding the Dublin-Armagh clash in Thurles on Sunday week.

Ladies football championship fixtures

Sunday 22nd November 2020

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship – Semi Finals

Antrim v Wicklow, 1.00pm, Lannleire, Dunleer, Co. Louth

Fermanagh v Limerick, 1.00pm, Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath

Saturday 28th November 2020

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Semi Final

Clare v Meath, 2.45pm, Semple Stadium, Thurles, Co Tipperary

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Semi Final

Armagh v Dublin, 4.30pm, Semple Stadium, Thurles, Co Tipperary

Sunday 29th November 2020

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship – Semi Final

Roscommon v Westmeath – Venue and time TBC

Sunday 6th December 2020

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship – Semi Final

Cork v Galway, 1.30pm, LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

