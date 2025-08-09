Fleetwood clings to one-stroke PGA St Jude lead, Lowry tied for 59th

TOMMY FLEETWOOD, chasing his first US PGA Tour title, clung to a one-stroke lead over fellow Englishman Justin Rose after Saturday’s third round of the PGA St Jude Championship.

Fleetwood closed with a bogey to fire a one-under par 69 and stand on 14-under 196 after 54 holes at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, in the first FedEx Cup playoff event.

Rose, the 2013 US Open champion and 2016 Olympic winner, closed with a birdie to shoot 67 and finish on 197.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler fired a 65 to stand third on 198 with fellow Americans JJ Spaun, the US Open champion, and Andrew Novak sharing fourth on 199.

Fleetwood, a seven-time winner on the DP World Tour, making his 162nd PGA Tour start, has six runner-up finishes on the US tour, including a playoff loss to US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley in June’s Travelers Championship.

Scheffler, trying to become the first player to defend the playoff crown, is the Cup points leader and has won four of five prior events this year when in the top five after 54 holes.

Advertisement

Fleetwood grabbed the lead by one over Rose with a 14-foot birdie putt at the 12th to reach 14-under, and Rose fell two adrift with a bogey after missing the green at the par-three 14th.

Rose and Fleetwood each birdied the par-five 16th, Rose tapping in after reaching the green in two and Fleetwood making a putt from just inside 14 feet.

Rose found the left rough off the 17th tee, punched out shy of the green and made bogey to stumble three back.

But Fleetwood needed three to reach the green at the 18th hole and missed a 29-foot par putt for a bogey while Rose sank a birdie putt from just inside five feet to pull within one.

- Early Fleetwood stumble -

Fleetwood carried a three-stroke lead over Rose into the third round but stumbled early, following a birdie at the second hole with a double bogey at the par-five third, finding water with his second shot and a greenside bunker with his fourth.

Rose was in hot pursuit with a 16-foot birdie putt at the third, a stunning 36-foot birdie putt at the fifth and a tap-in birdie at the sixth after his approach landed inches from the hole.

Fleetwood made a bogey at the seventh to leave Rose alone in the lead, and Rose followed with a birdie at the seventh, but Rose found water at the ninth and made bogey while Fleetwood birdied the ninth to share the lead again.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Shane Lowry is tied for 59th on two over par.

The Offaly native opened on Thursday with a disappointing 73, but registered an improved second-round score of 68.

However, the 38-year-old remains well off the pace after Saturday’s 71, with birdies on the ninth and 11th holes offset by bogeys on the fourth, seventh and 15th.

The top 70 on the season points list qualified for this week’s tournament, with the top 50 advancing to next week’s BMW Championship. The top 30 after the BMW advance to the Tour Championship.

– © AFP 2025

You can view the full leaderboard here.