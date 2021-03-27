BE PART OF THE TEAM

Fleetwood, Garcia and Rahm all through to WGC Match Play quarter-finals

The last eight matches take place this evening at the course in Texas.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 5:43 PM
9 minutes ago 146 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5393821

TOMMY FLEETWOOD MADE a hole-in-one en route to the victory that booked his spot in the quarter-finals of the WGC Match Play in Texas today.

match-play-golf Tommy Fleetwood in action in Austin. Source: David J. Phillip

As the knockout stages began at the course in Austin, it was Fleetwood’s tee shot on the 4th that was the highlight of his win over South Africa Dylan Frittelli.

Fleetwood won 4&3, a strong start paving the way after he went three up after the front nine, and he will now take on Billy Horschel in this evening’s quarter-finals.

Horschel won 3&1 earlier today against Kevin Streelman.

World number three Jon Rahm, the only member of the world’s top ten still in action after the group stages, will play Scottie Scheffler. Rahm saw off Erik Van Rooyen 3&2 while Scheffler defeated Ian Poulter 5&4.

French golf Victor Perez won 5&4 in his last 16 against Scottish player Robert MacIntyre and he will now meet Sergio Garcia, rewarded for his 2&1 success against Mackenzie Hughes.

The last quarter-final will be contested by Brian Harman, 2&1 winner against Bubba Watson, but he must wait to see who he will face with Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth still in action as their match is tied after 15 holes.

