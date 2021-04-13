BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 13 April 2021
Perez voted in for sixth term as president of Real Madrid

Meanwhile Real captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 11:22 AM
Florentino Perez with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FLORENTINO PEREZ HAS been re-elected unopposed as president of Real Madrid for a sixth term, the Spanish champions announced on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old was the only name in the running since the window for potential candidates to apply opened at the start of the month.

A club statement said: “A single candidate was validated by the electoral committee….and D. Florentino Perez Rodriguez is proclaimed president”.

Perez, the head of major construction group ACS, has already twice been re-elected unopposed, in 2013 and 2017.

He was the man behind Madrid’s star-studded ‘Galacticos’ era in his first spell in charge of the club between 2000-2006.

His latest mandate will see him at the helm until 2025.

Since July 2000, under the presidency of Perez, Madrid have won five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and five Spanish Super Cups. 

Meanwhile, Real have also confirmed that captain Sergio Ramos has tested positive for Covid-19.

Real face Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at Anfield on Wednesday, leading 3-1 from the first leg as they go in search of a 14th European crown. 

Ramos had already been ruled out of that game following a calf injury sustained during the recent international window. Real also had to plan without defender Raphael Varane for the first leg against Liverpool, with the French defender testing positive for Covid last week. 

© – AFP, 2021

