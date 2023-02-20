Second-half surges key as counties earn first league wins to ease relegation fears

RELEGATION ISN’T QUITE a dangerous word at this remove in the Allianz Leagues, but a winless run is equally undesirable when you’re three games deep.

For teams like Limerick [Division 2], Longford [Division 3], and Tipperary [Division 3], there’s a slight fear for the future as they still have no points on the board. Of course, recovery is still possible with a good chunk of road to go in their respective competitions.

But momentum is still essential, and some teams got off the mark with their first win of the campaign over the weekend.

Galway

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick and Brian Kennedy with Cathal Sweeney and Matthew Tierney of Galway. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The Tribesmen had already picked up a point from their Round 1 clash with Mayo, but after losing out to Roscommon in their subsequent outing, they needed a big result to kickstart their league.

They achieved their breakthrough in a home tie against Tyrone over the weekend. Pádraic Joyce’s side produced a strong second-half display in Tuam Stadium yesterday, advancing seven points clear before surviving a late rally to take the spoils.

They’re still playing with major absentees in the team, and two of their next three fixtures are away to Donegal and Armagh. They also have yet to face Kerry, meaning this win over Tyrone gives them a major boost.

Monaghan

Tom Maher / INPHO Monaghan's Sean Jones celebrates after scoring a goal. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Monaghan had two losses racked up before ending their losing run against Donegal. They were one point down at half-time but, like Galway, they too pressed through the gears in the second half.

Nine players etched their names onto the scoresheet as Monaghan posted 1-14 after the restart to get their Division 1 season off the mark.

The result was all the more positive given that key forward Jack McCarron was back in action following a hamstring injury, while Darren Hughes and substitute Conor McManus clocked their first appearances of the year.

Next up for the Farney men is a trip to Division 1 leaders Roscommon and they will go into that clash buoyed by this win.

Kildare

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Kildare boss Glenn Ryan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Kildare were unfortunate not to pick up a win in their Division 2 opener against Dublin. However, they ultimately fell short, and were forced to wait until this weekend to secure their first victory.

The Lilywhites were in danger of falling to a third straight defeat when they were trailing by six points after 47 minutes. Their situation worsened a few moments later when Ben McCormack was struck with a straight red card.

However, Kildare produced an unlikely comeback to snatch a crucial one-point win. That’s a huge turnaround for Glenn Ryan’s charges ahead of their meeting with promotion-chasers Derry next weekend.

Louth

Ken Sutton / INPHO Louth manager Mickey Harte. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Louth, who were crowned Division 3 champions last year, have endured a difficult start to life in Division 2. But they finally ended their losing streak in Limerick on Sunday. It was a repeat of last year’s Division 3 final, and again, Louth prevailed.

They hit six points without reply in the second half which effectively settled the tie. That win helps ease the pressure and sets the Wee County up nicely for a tricky trip to Meath.

Further challenges await in the concluding stages of the league as they still have to face Cork and Dublin.

Antrim

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Conor Stewart scored an important goal for Antrim. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

In Division 3, Antrim earned their first win with an impressive display against Tipperary on Saturday. After losing out to Offaly in their opening fixture, and a narrow defeat to Down in the second round, Antrim are now up and running.

A goal from Conor Stewart put them in the ascendancy from the 14th minute and they maintained their charge to victory throughout, with 10 different scorers all making a contribution.

The Saffrons will hope to continue their winning run when they take on Fermanagh this weekend.

