Stirring second-half display sees Galway beat Tyrone

Galway 0-16

Tyrone 0-13

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

ALL-IRELAND finalists Galway produced a stirring second-half display against the wind to secure their first win of the Allianz League despite being without several frontline players.

Pádraic Joyce’s men really came good in the final quarter when they surged seven points clear and then withstood a late Tyrone rally.

Tyrone won the toss and opted to play against the wind in the opening half and turned around trailing by 0-7 to 0-3 with both sides struggling in the wet conditions.

Tyrone, unsurprisingly, kept plenty of players behind the ball and broke well, often stringing a multitude of passes to get into a scoring position and they shot five wides in the opening half in addition to picking off three points.

Galway also kicked five wides in the opening half but none of their starting full-forward line found the range with the wind.

An early exchange of points from Matthew Tierney and Darragh Canavan led to a period of Galway dominance and they eventually made it count.

Paul Conroy pointed a free to edge them in front after 16 minutes before Peter Cooke landed one from 30 metres.

Another free from Conroy was followed by one from the right by Tierney after Conroy was fouled going forward for Galway to lead by 0-5 to 0-1 after 27 minutes.

Tyrone worked the ball from deep for wing-back Cormac Quinn to land an invaluable point and after Tierney struck a good effort from the right, Darren McCurry finished off another good passing movement to cut the gap to three in the closing stages of the half.

But Galway extended their lead just before the break when corner-back Jack Glynn went forward and kicked an excellent point after being set up by a long-fisted pass from Cillian McDaid.

Tyrone went on the offensive after the restart and two points from Darren McCurry and one from Cathal McShane whittled the lead back to the minimum after 44 minutes.

Galway responded with Conroy shooting a good point to make it 0-8 to 0-6 after 47 minutes before Cormac McMunroe and Cathal Sweeney exchanged points.

McShane cut the gap to one going into the final quarter but Galway got the next three points thanks to a couple of frees from Tierney and one from Ian Burke to lead by 0-12 to 0-8 13 minutes from time.

They pushed on from there with three more points to lead by seven with five minutes left and while Tyrone rallied in the closing stages they never looked like getting the goal they needed to salvage the game and the Tribesmen held on for victory with Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey only getting the gap down to three in the last seconds of the five minutes additional time.

Scorers for Galway: Matthew Tierney 0-6 (0-3f), Cathal Sweeney 0-3, Paul Conroy 0-3 (0-2f), Sean Kelly 0-1, Jack Glynn 0-1, Peter Cooke 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Tyrone: Darren McCurry 0-4 (0-2f), Cathal McShane 0-2 (0-1m), Darragh Canavan 0-2f, Cormac Munroe 0-1, Cormac Quinn 0-1, Peter Harte 0-1, Richie Donnelly 0-1, Padraig Hampsey 0-1.

Galway:

1 Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2 Eoghan Kelly (Moycullen)

Advertisement

3 Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

4 Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

5 Dylan McHugh (Corofin)

6 John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

7 Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill/Knockncarra)

8 Paul Conroy (St James’)

11 Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

10 Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

9 Cillian McDaid (Monivea/Abbey)

12 Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13 Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

14 Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough)

15Ian Burke (Corofin)

Substitutes:

17 Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane) for O’Flaherty (half-time)

18 Cathal Sweeney (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for E Finnerty (half-time)

21 John Maher (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for P Kelly (68)

26 Rob Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for McDaid (70)

Tyrone:

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland)

3. Cormac Munroe (An Charraig Mhór)

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

4. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

5. Cormac Quinn (Errigal Ciaran)

6. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

7. Niall Devlin (Coalisland)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan)

11. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

9. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

26 Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork)

14. Cathal McShane (Owen Roes)

15. Darragh Canavan (Errigal Ciaran)

Substitutes:

24 Joe Oguz (Errigal Ciaran) for Devlin (50)

17 Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciaran) for Sludden (56)

20 Richie Donnelly (Trillick) for Quinn (58)

19 Mattie Donnelly (Trillick) for Burns (64)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)