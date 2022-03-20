Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 20 March 2022
Football world offers support to Sky Sports presenter Chris Kamara over speech disorder

The former footballer, 64, sparked concern after he appeared to slur his words during an appearance on Soccer Saturday.

By Press Association Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 4:08 PM
1 hour ago
Sky Sports' Chris Kamara (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
VIV ANDERSON, Steph Houghton and Robert Snodgrass are among the current and former players to have sent best wishes to Chris Kamara after the broadcaster revealed he is suffering from apraxia of speech.

The Sky Sports presenter and former footballer, 64, sparked concern after he appeared to slur his words during an appearance on Soccer Saturday this weekend, prompting viewers to message him on social media.

Kamara said on Twitter he has developed the speech disorder alongside an existing thyroid issue.

He wrote: “Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok ish.

“Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal.

“Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully, I can beat this!”

Kamara’s Soccer Saturday co-presenter Jeff Stelling replied: “@chris_kammy you still bring life, energy, fun and understanding to all your reports on Soccer Saturday.

“We all love you pal. Keep going!”

Several others have also responded, with Anderson writing: “If anyone can beat this it’s you Kam, all of my best wishes to you and your family”.

Houghton responded with a heart emoji, while Snodgrass wrote: “Sending well wishes big fella”.

Kamara previously underwent a brain scan to check if he was developing dementia after suffering from what he described as “brain fog”.

He worried the illness might be related to heading the ball as a footballer.

However, his symptoms were instead explained by an underactive thyroid, for which he now receives treatment.

Press Association

