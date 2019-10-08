This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Former Arsenal star dismissed by Lyon after dreadful start

The Ligue 1 club had just one win in nine matches under Sylvinho.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 2,734 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4841785
Sylvinho during a Lyon match.
LYON HAVE ANNOUNCED the dismissal of head coach Sylvinho after a run of one win in nine matches in all competitions.

The Brazilian’s first season in charge of the club started in encouraging fashion with respective 3-0 and 6-0 wins over Monaco and Angers in Ligue 1.

However, Lyon have failed to win a league match since, their only victory coming in a surprise 2-0 Champions League defeat of RB Leipzig in Germany on Wednesday.

Sylvinho has paid the price for their dip in form, despite having only taken the job in May.

Lyon confirmed assistant coach Gerald Baticle will take temporary charge of the first team, who lost 1-0 to rivals Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Sporting director Juninho Pernambucano, whose future has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks, remains in his role.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas was quoted by L’Equipe on Monday as saying: “We have rarely been in that situation. Juninho will have to think. We are not where we wanted to be, that’s for sure.”

Lyon host Dijon on 19 October after the international break.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

