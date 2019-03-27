Former Cork City star scores cracking goal in League One

KIERAN SADLIER WAS on target last night as Doncaster gave their promotion hopes a boost with a 4-1 victory over relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers.

The win at the Keepmoat Stadium saw the side climb into the play-off spots in sixth.

Sadlier’s strike made it 4-0 just after half-time, when his powerful strike from roughly 30 yards out left the opposition goalkeeper with no chance.

The 24-year-old former Ireland underage international has made 11 appearances in all competitions since joining Doncaster from Cork City in January, scoring twice in that period.

Check out the goal from around the 1.15 mark in the video below.

