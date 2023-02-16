Ex-Ireland and Lions prop Jack McGrath announces retirement at 33

FORMER IRELAND and Lions prop Jack McGrath has announced his retirement from rugby.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since being released by Ulster at the end of last season and battled a hip injury in recent times.

“I have made the decision to retire from professional rugby after deep thought and consideration,” he wrote on Instagram.

“A decision that has taken a considerable amount of time, it has been one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make.

“I have spent a long time reflecting on my career over the last number of weeks/months and realise how fortunate I have been to wear the most famous jerseys in the game.

“My brother Stephen always told me: ‘You will play for Ireland and you will be a Lion.’ This was a huge drive for me throughout my career and I am glad I can close this chapter knowing I kept my promise and made him proud.”

McGrath won 59 Ireland caps over the course of his career and was part of the Six Nations triumphs in 2014 and 2015 while representing the Lions during their 2017 Tour of New Zealand.

The Dubliner featured in Leinster’s Champions Cup win in 2018 and spent a total of 10 seasons with his home province before departing for Ulster in 2019.