Thursday 2 May, 2019
Former Man City youngster extends Celtic stay

Scott Sinclair has signed up for another 12 months with the Scottish champions.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 May 2019, 3:03 PM
1 hour ago 4,292 Views 2 Comments
Scott Sinclair (file pic).
Updated at 15.17

CELTIC HAVE TRIGGERED a 12-month extension option in Scott Sinclair’s contract, Hoops boss Neil Lennon has revealed.

The former Manchester City and Swansea winger had been heading towards potential free agency at Parkhead.

Interest was said to be building in his services, with Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough among those ready to make a move to bring him back to England.

The 30-year-old will, however, be spending at least one more season with the Scottish champions.

Lennon said of Sinclair at a pre-match press conference when quizzed on his future: “Scott will be here for another year. He’s a very good player and he’s been a good player since he walked in the door.

“He’s made a big contribution in the goals column and that experience and football intelligence is always important to have around.

“There’s a familiarity with Scott. Going into the Champions League qualifiers next season, he’ll be one we don’t have to go and replace.

He’s played a lot of games this season so I wouldn’t say he’s struggled for time on the pitch. Under me, he’s played maybe played 75 to 80% of the games.

“He maybe hasn’t hit the heights of his first season but that was a stellar season and it’s very difficult to replicate that year on year.

“We know what we’ve got with Scott — he’s an excellent player and always a threat.”

Sinclair hit 25 goals during his debut campaign at Celtic in 2016-17.

He managed another 18 last season and a further 17 in the current campaign.

The former England U21 international has helped the Hoops to seven major honours so far and is looking to add a third Scottish Premiership title to his collection this weekend.

Celtic need just a point from a trip to Aberdeen on Saturday to secure an eighth successive crown.

Read next:

