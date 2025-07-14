Former Man United youngster joins Real Madrid for close to €50 million

Updated at 21.12

REAL MADRID signed defender Alvaro Carreras from Benfica on a six-year deal, the Spanish giants said on Monday.

The 22-year-old Spanish left-back, who played for Madrid’s youth academy before joining Manchester United in 2020, is reported to have cost close to €50 million.

“Real Madrid and Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Alvaro Carreras, who will be under contract with our club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2031,” said Los Blancos in a statement.

The defender played 62 times for Benfica, scoring five goals for the club, including an initial loan spell before they signed him for €6 million from United in 2024.

Carreras becomes Madrid’s fourth signing of a significant summer rebuild after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono, at an estimated cost of around €170 million in transfer fees.

After finishing last season without a major trophy, coach Carlo Ancelotti departed and was replaced by Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard steered Madrid to the Club World Cup semi-finals, but they were hammered 4-0 by runners-up Paris Saint-Germain.

In addition, Barcelona signed right winger Roony Bardghji from FC Copenhagen and sold midfielder Pablo Torre to Mallorca, the La Liga champions said on Monday.

The 19-year-old Sweden U21 international joined for around €2.5 million, according to reports in Spanish media.

“(Bardghji) has signed for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2029,” said Barca in a statement, without specifying the cost of the deal.

Bardghji scored 15 goals in 84 games for Copenhagen after reaching the first team in the 2021/2022 season.

He suffered a severe knee injury in May 2024, which kept him out of action for nearly a year, with the youngster making his return in March 2025.

Bardghji becomes Barcelona’s second signing of the summer after they brought in goalkeeper Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol.

The Catalan giants also announced the sale of 22-year-old playmaker Torre to Mallorca for an undisclosed fee, estimated to be €5 million according to Spanish media, as well as a percentage of the profit on any future sale.

“Torre is a new Mallorca player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2029,” said the island club in a statement.

“Torre arrives from Barcelona, where he moved in 2022 and with whom he won La Liga twice, two Spanish Super Cups and the Copa del Rey.”

The midfielder played a total of 27 times for Barcelona’s first team, scoring five goals.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen was absent on Monday as Serie A champions Napoli resumed training, with the Nigeria striker in negotiations to join Turkish club Galatasaray permanently.

The players “met at the training centre for medical examinations and physical tests. Victor Osimhen was absent and provided a medical certificate,” said Napoli in a brief statement.

A key figure in Napoli’s 2023 title triumph, Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 26 goals in 30 league games as the Istanbul club claimed their 25th Super Lig crown.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte seemingly does not have the 26-year-old in his plans for his side’s Scudetto defence next term, but Napoli will not part with Osimhen for less than €75 million.

Negotiations with Galatasaray, which have been ongoing for several weeks, are still stalling over the terms of payment for the transfer.

Napoli recently recruited Kevin De Bruyne from Premier League club Manchester City, but the 34-year-old Belgian was not among the players who reported to training on Monday.

Finally, Croatia captain Luka Modric has signed a one-year deal with AC Milan at the age of 39, the Italian club said on Monday.

Last week, Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri said the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner would head to the San Siro from Real Madrid after the Club World Cup.

Modric, who turns 40 in September, joined Madrid from Tottenham in 2012 and had been linked with a move to Italy since early June, after announcing he would leave the Spanish giants at the end of his contract.

