Wednesday 6 April 2022
Former Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith dies aged 50

The former player was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in November 2019.

Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER SCOTLAND and British and Irish Lions prop Tom Smith has died aged 50.

Smith, who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in November 2019, also played for Glasgow Warriors, Caledonia Reds and Northampton.

Scottish Rugby tweeted: “Scotland and Lions prop Tom Smith sadly passed away earlier today aged 50.

“A hugely respected player, Tom will be greatly missed by everyone associated with rugby in Scotland and throughout the game. All our thoughts are with Tom’s family and friends at this time.”

Smith made 61 appearances for Scotland and six for the Lions, who said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tom Smith.

“Tom made an incredible impact for the Lions, touring in 1997 as well as 2001 and was one of the great props to play the game. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. RIP Tom.”

